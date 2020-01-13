Man who shot church gunman gets highest Texas civilian honor

FILE – In this Dec. 30, 2019 file photo, Jack Wilson, poses for a photo at a firing range outside his home in Granbury, Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas presented the state’s highest civilian honor, the Governor’s Medal of Courage, to Wilson, who shot and killed a gunman who opened fire at a church in December, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Abbott on Monday gave Jack Wilson the Governor’s Medal of Courage. (AP Photo/Jake Bleiberg File)

AUSTIN (AP)— Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas has presented the state’s highest civilian honor to a 71-year-old man who shot and killed a gunman who opened fire at a church in December.

On Monday Abbott gave Jack Wilson the Governor’s Medal of Courage. Wilson is a firearms instructor who trained the West Freeway Church of Christ’s volunteer security team.

Wilson shot the attacker once in the head after the gunman opened fire with a shotgun in the church’s sanctuary. Two parishioners were killed in the attack.

Authorities later identified the attacker as 43-year-old Keith Thomas Kinnunen, who had a history of criminal and psychological trouble.