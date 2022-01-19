Man who shot horses outside Vernon sentenced to prison

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An Amarillo man who shot and killed two horses outside Vernon last summer has been sentenced to prison following his plea of guilty Wednesday, January 19, in Wilbarger County.

Trenton Ray Wilson was sentenced by 46th District Judge Dan Mike Bird to eight years in prison for criminal mischief with a firearm for the death of two horses on a ranch.

The crime was discovered on July 22, 2021, when the owner of the horses stopped by his property to check on his animals.

There were signs of forced entry into a camper, and a shotgun was missing.

The man then found one of the horses on the ground dead and noticed that his other horse was shot in the face and badly injured. It later had to be put down.

Wilson was identified as the suspect after a release was put out by Texas Southwest Cattle Raisers Association that included a photo of a suspicious man at a nearby gas station.

Authorities also said they believed Wilson had shot at cows and dogs.