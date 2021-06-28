Man who sold weapon in murder of pregnant teen pleads guilty to firearms charge

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man who sold a weapon to a man who has been charged with murder has been convicted of a gun crime, announced Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah.

Devin DeAndre Mullins, 21, pleaded guilty on Friday, June 25, to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, Mullins, who had been convicted of felony robbery in 2018, admitted that he possessed a lime green 9mm Keltec pistol, which he later sold to a Gage Gillentine. Later Gillentine used that gun to fatally shoot his pregnant girlfriend, 19-year-old Klowie Moore, inside a hotel room in Graham.

The pistol used in the murder, seized at the scene of the crime, matched photographs of a pistol Mullins posted to his social media accounts

Devin Mullins gun he sold that would be used in a murder

In a text message to a friend a few weeks before the murder, Mullins stated “Fin sell a pistol.” The following day, Gillentine messaged Mullins, “yo can bring that gun rn.”

In a noncustodial interview after the murder, Gillentine admitted to law enforcement that he purchased the murder weapon from Mullins.

Mullins now faces up to 10 years in federal prison. Gillentine has been charged by the state in connection to the killing.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the Texas Rangers conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Graham Police Department and the Young County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Rob Boudreau is prosecuting the federal case against Mullins.