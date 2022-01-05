Man who sparked Burkburnett SWAT response charged with theft of firearm

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — The man law officers said sparked a SWAT response in a Burkburnett neighborhood Tuesday evening has been charged with theft of a firearm.

Authorities said Johnathan Wallace was arrested after his mother called to report he was at her house before any entry was attempted by SWAT.

Officers with the Burkburnett Police Department responded at about 4:45 pm Tuesday to a house in the 600 block of Harwell about shots fired.

Witnesses stated a man fired multiple rounds in the backyard and then fled on foot.

A SWAT team and multiple sheriff’s units were dispatched when they believed the suspect might be inside the home and was not responding to officers.

A 9 mm handgun was found in the area along with several spent rounds.

Authorities said the gun had been reported stolen in Wichita Falls.

Wallace has several other cases pending in court, including arrests in August 2021 for making a terroristic threat and cruelty to an animal involving a pet ferret.

The terroristic threat charge came when officers say witnesses reported a man at the home on Harwell was throwing animals, yelling and was in the street with a crossbow.

Responding officers said Wallace voluntarily came out of the house to talk and that he appeared intoxicated.

A relative told officers Wallace had been throwing furniture and busted an aquarium and took a snake out and threw it in the yard.

Officers said they viewed a phone video of Wallace running out with his crossbow, yelling he was waiting for cops to arrive and would shoot first.