Man who stole car while his mother waited in another car sentenced to prison

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing a car in a store parking lot, while his mother sat in another car waiting for him to return.

Jonathan Shivers, 30, was arrested in January 2019 after a car was stolen when a woman left it running in the parking lot at United on Jacksboro Highway while she ran inside.

A police officer checked the store security video and saw a Honda park next to the woman’s Nissan, and a man got out and then got in the Nissan and drove off.

The officer also saw the Honda was still in the parking lot and went out and asked the woman inside where the driver had gone.

The woman said the driver was her son, Jonathan Shivers, and he told her he was going inside to the bathroom and that she did not know he’d taken a vehicle.

Police officers were informed Shivers had been stopped by the Wise County sheriff’s office later that same day for outstanding warrants and admitted he had stolen the car.

Shivers has numerous previous arrests including four for aggravated assault and one for aggravated assault of an officer, and he has several prior convictions.