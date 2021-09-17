Man who stole donation boxes from WF Islamic Center sentenced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man charged with stealing donation boxes at a Wichita Falls Islamic Center and also victimizing a 76-year-old woman was sentenced to prison.

Justin Brown pleaded guilty Friday, September 17, and received five years in prison for credit card theft, abuse of an elderly person, and he also received 15 months for burglary at the Islamic Center.

According to an affidavit, Brown was charged in 2020 with stealing an elderly woman’s credit cards while moving her to a new home.

The cards were used to buy jewelry, and police said they were able to identify him through video from the store because Brown was wearing the same moving company uniform he was wearing when he was at the victim’s house.

In 2019, Brown was charged with burglarizing the Wichita Falls Islamic Center on Trigg Lane and taking $7,000 in cash from donation boxes.

Security video showed him coming into the building wearing a shirt labeled ‘Undercover Police’ in large letters.

Since 2010, Brown has had 20 arrests in Wichita County for assault, burglaries, thefts, forgery, drug possession, and parole violations.

In November of 2020, he was charged with burglarizing a deceased couple’s home on Huff and pawning stolen items the next day.