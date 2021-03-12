Man who used cell phone camera to record under women’s dresses in Walmart pleads guilty

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man has pleaded guilty to using his phone to record images under women’s dresses in a local Walmart.

Anthony Brown, 32, pleaded to a charge of improper visual recording and was sentenced by Senior Visiting Judge Bob Brotherton to two years in state jail, which Brotherton suspended to three years probation and a $1,000 fine.

He was arrested last September at the Walmart on Lawrence Road after a security officer told them he had been observing a black male in the store using his phone to record inappropriate video of women.

The security officer told police he had caught the same man doing it in the past and began monitoring him when he saw him enter the store.

Police officers watched the store security video and said Brown would walk close to a woman and put his phone between her legs under the hem of the dress. Officers took Brown into an office and asked him what he had been doing and said he told them he was taking pictures he shouldn’t and he was sorry.

Police officers said they found one of the victims and she told them she was completely unaware Brown had photographed under her dress and she felt her privacy was violated, and she wanted to press charges.