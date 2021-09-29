Man who wanted to go out in “a blaze of glory” going to prison

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police said wanted to be shot by officers and “go out in a blaze of glory” is now going to prison.
Steven Ray Brown, 46, pleaded guilty to assault and evading arrest and per a plea agreement, received two seven-year sentences, to be served concurrently.
In May, Burkburnett police were attempting to serve warrants on Brown for felony assaults of his stepdaughter and wife.
They said Brown had a history of resisting arrest and made statements that he had a gun and wanted officers to shoot him.
When officers arrived at a home on North Avenue C they said Brown left in a pickup, speeding through residential streets at 60 mph.
It ended on Buckner when officers said he went into a yard and spun to a stop.
Jail records show Brown has been arrested 33 times and his convictions include two for injury to a child, assault of a public servant, robbery and burglary.
Other arrests include cruelty to an animal, three for evading or resisting arrest and one for aggravated sexual assault.