Man who wanted to go out in “a blaze of glory” going to prison

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police said wanted to be shot by officers and “go out in a blaze of glory” is now going to prison.

Steven Ray Brown, 46, pleaded guilty to assault and evading arrest and per a plea agreement, received two seven-year sentences, to be served concurrently.

Steven Ray Brown Wichita County Jail booking photo

In May, Burkburnett police were attempting to serve warrants on Brown for felony assaults of his stepdaughter and wife.

They said Brown had a history of resisting arrest and made statements that he had a gun and wanted officers to shoot him.

When officers arrived at a home on North Avenue C they said Brown left in a pickup, speeding through residential streets at 60 mph.

It ended on Buckner when officers said he went into a yard and spun to a stop.

Jail records show Brown has been arrested 33 times and his convictions include two for injury to a child, assault of a public servant, robbery and burglary.

Other arrests include cruelty to an animal, three for evading or resisting arrest and one for aggravated sexual assault.