Man who went to AA meeting then bar sentenced for intoxicated assault

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Holliday man who told deputies he had been to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting and then to a bar before causing a crash that crushed another driver’s vertebrae, has his probation revoked and is going to prison.

In 2014, Hayden O’Malley, 34, pleaded guilty to intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury.

He was given six years probation.

On Tuesday, he pleaded true to violating his probation and was sentenced to three years in prison by 78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy.

The crash happened on the evening of February 15, 2013, at FM 369 and Kovarik road.

Deputies said two vehicles collided and ended up in the ditch.

The driver of one was taken to the hospital where doctors reported he had one crushed vertebrae and one with a chip in it.

A deputy said O’Malley was confused, his speech was slurred and there was a heavy odor of alcohol on his breath.

He told deputies he had been at an AA meeting about an hour and a half before the crash, then to a bar where he had a couple of beers.

He said he had stopped at Kovarik Road and looked both ways before going across FM 369, and the next thing he remembered was going up the hill and hitting something. He also admitted he has been looking at a text message on his phone at the same time.

A breathalyzer test showed O’Malley was over the legal limit and he was taken to the hospital for a blood test.