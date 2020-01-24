Man wielding machete indicted

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police said an intruder was fought off by a resident wielding a machete has been indicted on a charge of burglary with intent to commit another felony.

Adam Lamb, 33, was arrested on October 31 and remains jailed on a $25,000 bond.

Police said Lamb reported he was attacked by a neighbor armed with a machete, however, officers said they got a different version from that man.

They said they were interviewing Lamb outside the Bellway apartments on East Scott Ave. when the other man called.

He said Lamb kicked the door of his apartment open and pushed his way in and began arguing about parking spaces. He said because of past confrontations, and because Lamb began pushing him, he grabbed a machete to defend himself. He said he began swinging it at Lamb until he was able to run out and go to a gas station to call the police.

Lamb has previous arrests for assault, assault of a public servant, engaging in organized criminal activity, carrying an unlawful weapon and an aggravated kidnapping on Featherston Ave. in 2010 that led to a SWAT standoff.