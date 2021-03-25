Man with 12 outstanding warrants arrested on 7 new charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man with a dozen outstanding warrants was arrested after police said he committed five felonies and two misdemeanors.

Ryan Christopher Pikes, 30, was booked into the Wichita County Jail Wednesday night on bonds totaling $39,000.

Pikes faces five felony charges, including:

Manufacture or delivery of a simulated controlled substance

2 counts of possession of a controlled substance

Tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair

Prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility

Pikes also faces two misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and failure to identify as a fugitive.

Pikes also had 11 traffic warrants ranging from no driver’s license to defective taillights, as well as an outstanding warrant for burglary of a habitation from January.

According to authorities, an officer pulled over a vehicle that failed to signal when changing lanes on Iowa Park Road.

The officer immediately recognized the passenger of the vehicle as Pikes, who had 11 outstanding traffic warrants and 1 additional warrant for burglary of a habitation from earlier this year.

When the officer asked Pikes his name, he replied “Henry Thigpen”, an alias Pikes had used before.

When the officer asked why he used a fake name, Pikes admitted he had marijuana on him.

Police said they searched Pikes and found marijuana, 3 plastic bags with a crystal-like substance, 1 small plastic bag with what appeared to be cocaine, and a black digital scale.

The officer believed the crystal-like substance to be meth, but Pikes said it was rock salt and that he would “bite into them right now to prove that”.

Authorities said the field test on the crystal-like substance was inconclusive, but a test of the contents of the smaller plastic bag tested positive for cocaine.

When being booked into jail, surveillance footage showed Pikes taking an additional baggie of meth and attempting to hide it behind his chair.

A records check indicates Pikes has been arrested 17 times since 2007, including a dozen drug-related charges, five assault charges, four charges for evading arrest, and numerous traffic violations.

In January 2021, Pikes was charged with burglary after police said he showed up to his ex-girlfriend’s house and began arguing with her through a locked door.

According to authorities, Pikes became angry, kicked the door in and entered the residence.

Police said Pikes then ran into the victim’s bedroom and stole her iPhone 11.

In 2016, Pikes lead police on a chase in a stolen car.

Police said Pikes eventually ditched the car at the corner of Red Fox Road and Roanoke Road and was later found hiding under a bush.