Man with 12 previous arrests arrested again for shoplifting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with five previous convictions and 12 arrests for theft is arrested again for allegedly attempting to shoplift from Market Street.

Christopher Brian Rogers is charged with theft with two or more previous convictions.

Police officers said Market Street Loss Prevention notified them Rogers was in custody for shoplifting on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

They said Rogers was seen walking around the store with an insulated shopping bag putting items into the bag without looking at them or the prices.

They said he approached the registers and became nervous and then tried to go through them and out the store without paying.

He was stopped and found with about $189 worth of merchandise.

Rogers’ previous arrests include at a United Supermarket where police officers said he took numerous personal hygiene items and shoved in his pants and left.

Four days later he was arrested after officers said he was chased from the Walmart on Greenbriar with a bag of stolen items and hid behind a tree and began going through the bag.

An officer arrived and chased him on foot through yards and over fences, and used his taser to stop him.

Police officers said they found frisbee golf discs, golf gloves and other golf merchandise valued at $142 in the bag that he had abandoned.