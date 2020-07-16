Man with 17 arrests has more charges after chase

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 39-year-old Wichita Falls man is arrested after a chase and an alleged assault of a woman off River Road.

Kelly Wayne Hawkins is charged with assault causing bodily injury, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

Tuesday morning about noon Wichita County deputies responded to an assault in progress on Clover Lane.

A witness reported hearing a woman screaming for help and said he saw a man holding the victim told a deputy Hawkins had run off before they arrived.

Another deputy spotted the suspect in shorts and no shirt running across River Road into some trees and across a field.

Deputies gave chase and yelled for Hawkins to stop and said Hawkins began to run faster along the side of the river and was taking items out of his pocket and throwing them down.

Deputies converged on the area and said they found Hawkins behind a sand and gravel business.

They said they found a glasses case where Hawkins had been running and it contained a glass pipe with black residue and also contained a bag with a substance that tested positive as meth.