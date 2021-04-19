Man with 19 pending felony cases arrested on a new burglary charge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with 14 prior arrests for burglaries or thefts and 19 pending felony cases has a new arrest for burglary.

Brandon McCraw, 48, was arrested on a warrant issued for a burglary in Burkburnett in February.

The burglary was reported at a home on Park Street. Police said the backdoor was pried open and the house was ransacked.

Police later identified McCraw and a second suspect with Ring camera video.

The owner said the only thing he could determine was taken was two Ring cameras.

McCraw was arrested in January for unauthorized use of a vehicle and last June for a burglary in Wichita Falls in which the homeowner returned after a six-month absence to find almost all his possessions gone, including his van.

Also that year, McCraw was stopped twice in vehicles with switched plates.

