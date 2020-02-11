Man with 20 previous arrests charged with leaving accident scene after allegedly striking vehicle

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man with 20 previous arrests and numerous charges is in jail again for leaving the scene of an injury accident after striking a vehicle stopped at an intersection.

Ronald Christopher Cox, 37, is charged with failing to stop and render aid at an accident.

The accident occurred on Jan. 16, 2020 at the intersection of Fairway Boulevard and Seymour Highway.

According to police, Cox was headed east bound on Seymour Highway when he struck another vehicle waiting to turn left at the intersection.

Police said Cox did not stop and left the scene after striking the vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle later reported neck and back injuries from the accident.

Police said they located Cox several days later. Cox admitted he was driving the vehicle that collided with the other.

Cox has numerous previous arrests and convictions, including multiple public intoxication and driving without a valid license charges.

He has a prior conviction for driving while intoxicated, and was recently charged with driving while intoxicated again in October 2019.

The arresting officer in his most recent arrest said Cox was swaying and failed all three field sobriety tests.

When the officer asked Cox if he would provide a breath sample, he replied, “F*** NO!”

Cox has additional convictions for evading arrest, assault of a family member and assault with a deadly weapon.