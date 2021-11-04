Man with 22 arrests pleads guilty to evading arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with 22 prior arrests, including two prior convictions for evading arrest, was sentenced to two years on his most recent arrest charge.

Bradley Martin pleaded guilty Thursday, November 4, to that charge and two others with the same concurrent sentence.

The punishment was enhanced because of his prior evading convictions.

Police said Martin was stopped on a traffic violation in June on Lucile Avenue, then he got out and took off running.

The officer ran after him and tased him before putting him under arrest. He said Martin told him he ran because he had warrants.

Martin’s other arrests include resisting arrest, several probation violations and violation of parole.