Man with 45 charges of child sex crimes assaulted while in jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities said a man on trial for horrific allegations of sex crimes against three children was assaulted when he was returned to jail after the trial recessed Wednesday, September 29.

Michael Corey is on trial by jury for 45 charges, including sexual assault, continuous sex abuse and inducing sexual performance by a child.

Michael Corey Wichita County Jail booking photo

He is also on probation for a conviction of child abuse of the same children.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said the assault happened shortly after news coverage of the trial aired and just after Corey was taken back to his cell block, which houses major felony inmates.

From the video that was reviewed, it appeared three other inmates were involved and that Corey was struck more than 15 times.

Duke said five detention officers responded in under a minute and stopped the assault.

Court officials reported seeing Corey with a bruise and black eye when he was in 30th District Court the next day.

The assault is under investigation, and charges are pending for the three inmates.

Trial recessed on Thursday and will resume Monday.

