Man with 45 counts of child sex crimes asks judge to be released on personal recognizance

*File video from February 2018

Disclaimer: Portions of this story may be disturbing

WICHITA CO., TX (KFDX/KJTL) — A man awaiting trial for 45 counts of sex crimes against children who is also on probation for horrific child abuse to three children asked a judge to change his $675,000 bonds to a personal recognizance bond so he can get out of jail.

Michael Corey, 36, has been in jail for more than three years since his arrest on new counts of sex crimes against a boy and two girls.

Michael Corey February 2018

He told 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight he wants to get out of jail to assist his attorney as his trial approaches. His trial is tentatively set for July 26.

Corey said he is broke and has no support on the outside, so he would live at Faith Mission and try to get a job to start paying on his probation fees.

The judge denied his motion for personal recognizance bond with little argument or discussion presented by the defense or prosecutor.

Corey was placed on 10 years probation in 2019 for the child abuse of siblings ages 8, 10 and 11.

The abuse included forcing the kids to bend over to take licks from a paddle with zip ties tied around it, while their foster parent, Tammy Vaughn watched and kept a count. If the kids fell over before getting all the licks they were to take, they said they had to get back up and start over.

Tammy Vaughn November 2016

They said Corey would tell them they had as many as 90 licks with the paddle coming.

The abuse came to light after staff at the eight-year-old’s school notified authorities, and police discovered the other children’s abuse when they went to their trailer home in the 1100 block of Hawthorne.

Exams at the hospital revealed severe bruising and swelling over many parts of the children’s bodies.

In 2019 Corey was re-indicted with new counts of sex abuse charges added to those in a previous indictment.

The indictments are: 15 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, 12 counts of employing, inducing, or authorizing a child to engage in sexual performance, 10 counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, five counts of indecency with a child by exposure and three counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

The affidavits include charges he forced the children to engage in sexual acts on each other.

They also state the children said they did everything Corey told them to because their beatings would be more severe if they didn’t.

The children also said Corey had a laptop on a coffee table playing pornography during the abuse, and police said they found the laptop and video.