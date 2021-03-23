Man with 75 total arrests behind bars again after allegedly assaulting nurses

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with arrests dating back to 1992 is now charged with assaulting two nurses at United Regional.

Raymond Lyndell Davis, 46, faces two assault of a public servant charges related to an alleged confrontation in the emergency room at United Regional Sunday afternoon, March 21.

Davis’ bonds were set by a judge for $10,000 per charge for a total of $20,000.

According to police, hospital security had Davis detained when they arrived.

One victim told police he was walking by a room and heard another nurse yelling. The nurse said Davis, still attached to his IV, blood pressure cuff and heart monitor leads, was trying to leave.

The nurse told police he tried to restrain him because the nurse was afraid he would rip out this IV and spray blood everywhere.

According to authorities, as the other nurse came in to assist, he said Davis shoved him in the chest, pushing him into a wall.

The nurses told police Davis then picked up his clothes and shoes and tried to leave. When a nurse asked him to come back so they could remove the medical devices, he swung his arm and hit the nurse in the face with his shoes.

Police said Davis was then tackled and held down by nursing staff until security arrived.

Davis has 75 arrests listed on the jail roster dating back to 1992, including multiple arrests for public intoxication, driving while intoxicated and assault.