Man with animal cruelty, bestiality arrests in jail agian

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 23-year-old Wichita Falls man who has been arrested in 2020 for bestiality, animal cruelty, indecency with a child and others, now has been arrested on a warrant issued for an assault in a bar in October 2019.

Matthew Miser was arrested Friday after witnesses at the incident at the Silver Dollar Saloon on October 17, 2019, said they knew him from him being in the news lately.

In the latest arrest, police said witnesses reported a man was talking to a woman at the bar who was the girlfriend of a “biker” and he was asked to leave by several of the bikers, but refused.

They said a man, later identified as Miser, walked up to the man at the bar and sucker-punched him in the jaw, knocking him to the floor. They said the victim never saw Miser or spoke to him before the punch.

The witness pulled Miser from the victim and said Miser fled. Police were unable to locate the assailant at that time.

The victim was treated for a fractured tooth, two teeth were pushed into his palate and he had to have a wire splint to stabilize his teeth.

So far this year miser has had charges filed for indecency with a child and bestiality involving a dog and a child in clay county, and in Wichita county, he has a charge for evading arrest.

He was also arrested for the alleged assault of his girlfriend.

In June, he was arrested for the alleged beating or kicking death of a girl’s puppy in Iowa Park.