Man with attempted murder conviction arrested again

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who has been in prison at least four times has been arrested at a Wichita Falls motel for allegedly violating parole.

Members of the Wichita Falls Police Gang Taskforce served the arrest warrant issued by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for Avalon Williams, 48, A.K.A. Dumbo Williams and Avalon Fleeks.

He was taken into custody Wednesday around 2 p.m. at the Wayfarer Motel on Central Freeway.

Williams was convicted of attempted murder in 2002.

Among his almost 70 arrests include other assaults, aggravated robberies and burglary.

He served four prison sentences, the last beginning in 2019.

He was on parole until 2032 and was reported as missing and in violation of parole in June.