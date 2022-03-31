WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police find and arrest a man with a bloody arm they say earlier tried to break into his ex-girlfriend’s house after saying he was going to kill her and the man she was with.

Michael Haase is charged with burglary of the home on Landon Drive early Wednesday morning.

Wichita County jail booking photo

Police said the couple fled the residence and went to a relative’s house to call police.

They said they had been sleeping when the male victim saw a shadow go by the window, then heard the front door being kicked in.

He got up and said he saw Haase trying to force his way in the front door.

He said he tried to push the door closed and Haase reached his am in and hit him in the head and face.

The couple said Haase was yelling he was going to get in and kill both of them.

When he was unable to get in the door, they said he went to a window and broke it.

They said he then left in a black jeep with horns on it.

They then left to go to the relative’s house in case he came back.

Officers said they found the front door open and damaged and blood in the driveway, front porch and carpet inside the doorway, and a broken window.

Police then went to the house the couple fled to and saw a jeep with horns on it coming toward the patrol car.

They stopped it and identified the driver as Haase and say he had blood on his hand and shirt.

The woman told officers she had dated Haase on and off for two decades.

She said he had sent her texts before he tried to break in their house that he was coming over and if the man was there he was going to kill both of them and then kill himself.

Haase has been arrested 23 times since 1993, including 5 arrests for assault , one for violation of a protective order, and 2 for violation of probation.