Man with extensive criminal history jailed after evading arrest, attempted suicide by officer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is now in jail after police said he tried to get officers to kill him.

Jacob Gilleland, 24, is charged with evading and resisting arrest and assault.

Police said it started Aug. 18, 2020, at about 10:30 p.m. when they were called to the 800 block of Fillmore Street. A woman on there said that her dogs started going crazy and were barking at a man with no shirt, blue jeans and white socks in her yard identified as Gilleland.

The woman said she asked him what he was doing, he told her he was seeing if he could get the dogs to attack him. She said she told him to get off of her property, and he hit her with his fist on the side of her face, then left.

WFPD officers said they found Gilleland walking in the middle of the road on Fillmore and when an officer turned his overhead lights on Gilleland turned around and got into a fighter’s stance and motioned with his hands for the officer to come closer.

He said Gilleland yelled something about shooting him and then told the officer to kill him. When the officer said he wasn’t going to do that, he said Gilleland ran away. The officer said Gilleland only got about a block away when he tripped over his feet and fell.

Two officers attempted to put him in handcuffs, but said Gilleland resisted and yelled that he wanted to fight. The officers said he began kicking at them and jerking away so they put him in leg restraints and took him to jail.

Gilleland has had previous conflicts with officers, including an incident in June when deputies said he brandished a double-barrel shotgun in a dispute about money and when deputies and a DPS trooper attempted to arrest him he became combative and resisted.

A deputy said once in the car, Gilleland banged on the window resulting in the door being damaged so it would not close completely. In September 2019, Iowa Park police Sgt. Sherry Fowler got in a high-speed chase through 20 blocks, trying to stop a speeder, she reported a female was pushed out of the car at one point. The woman told officers Gilleland was her boyfriend and that he was drunk.

Officers and deputies found Gilleland on West Highway and arrested him, officers said he told them he didn’t stop because he was in enough trouble already.

Wichita Falls police arrested Gilleland in 2014 when officers began chasing a suspected burglar on Tilden street. After jumping several fences and running down alleys, an officer tased him as he was jumping another fence and took him into custody.

In 2013, police said Gilleland at age 17-years-old was arrested for threatening to kill a man with a baseball bat, then began smashing windows with it. The victim told officers Gilleland told him he was going to come back and kill him when he got out of jail.

In 2013, another officer reported that Gilleland kicked him in the stomach. He said he had arrested Gilleland on Cunningham Drive and placed him in leg restraints and Gilleland was still able to kick out a window of the patrol car and break free, then kicked him before being tased.