Man with guns, ammo, drugs stopped at SAFB main gate

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Illinois man is arrested at the Sheppard Air Force Base main gate carrying a semi-automatic pistol, numerous rounds of ammunition, vape pens, and bags of marijuana, according to arrest reports.

Austin Scheib of Springfield, Illinois is charged with unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Wichita Falls police were called to the gate on Wednesday, May 19 after Sheppard AFB security detected the odor of marijuana coming form a vehicle attempting to enter the base.

Security officers said they found a gun, ammunition and drugs in a search of the vehicle.

The ammo included two loaded Tapco rifle magazines, another loaded rifle magazine, a loaded ProMag rifle drum, a box of Winchester silver tip .45 caliber shells, and numerous loose shells.

The illegal substances included THC cartridges, vape pens, a grinder with marijuana residue, a container of THC wax crumble and two small bags of marijuana inside a gun case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News