Man with guns, ammo, drugs stopped at SAFB main gate

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Illinois man is arrested at the Sheppard Air Force Base main gate carrying a semi-automatic pistol, numerous rounds of ammunition, vape pens, and bags of marijuana, according to arrest reports.

Austin Scheib of Springfield, Illinois is charged with unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Wichita Falls police were called to the gate on Wednesday, May 19 after Sheppard AFB security detected the odor of marijuana coming form a vehicle attempting to enter the base.

Security officers said they found a gun, ammunition and drugs in a search of the vehicle.

The ammo included two loaded Tapco rifle magazines, another loaded rifle magazine, a loaded ProMag rifle drum, a box of Winchester silver tip .45 caliber shells, and numerous loose shells.

The illegal substances included THC cartridges, vape pens, a grinder with marijuana residue, a container of THC wax crumble and two small bags of marijuana inside a gun case.