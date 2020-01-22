Man with history of thefts, burglaries indicted on similar charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man with a record of thefts and burglary has been indicted on charges of burglary and evading arrest.

Cory Don Turkett, 47, has news charges from a burglary in October and a motorcycle chase in November.

Police officers said the burglary in October was at Serenity Salon on Kemp Boulevard.

They viewed surveillance video showing a black Chevy Tahoe pulling up to the business’s dumpster and a man in an orange shirt unloading a roll of carpet, then loading items from a storage building into the vehicle.

The Tahoe then leaves and returns with a small utility trailer and the man then loads it up.

Officers said they later spotted the Tahoe leaving a house on Angelina, directly behind the salon and it was registered to Turkett and was full of salon chairs.

The man driving it said Turkett lived in his house but Turkett had his own room. Turkett was arrested at that house and an orange shirt seized.

The man who owned the trailer said he had loaned it to Turkett and the police officer said more stolen items were recovered at his home.

The evading charge stems from a chase of a motorcycle beginning on Denver Street, down alleys and streets, and ending at Harrison Street and Ellingham Drive.

Turkett has previous arrests for thefts, burglaries and aggravated robbery.