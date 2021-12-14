Man with history of throwing rocks through glass doors sentenced

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with a history of throwing rocks through glass doors has been sentenced for two of his rock-throwing burglaries.

According to records, Nicholas Rodriguez, 25, pleaded guilty Tuesday in 78th District Court and will serve six months in state jail.

Wichita County Jail

One charge was filed in July for the break-in of the Dollar Tree on Iowa Park Road.

Police found the glass in the front door broke with a tennis ball size rock. Video from inside the store showed a man breaking the glass, then going to the freezer section to take about $20 worth of food and then going to another aisle to get two boxes of Reese’s Puffs, two packages of hamburger buns and some candy.

Several hours later an officer spotted a man on Kenley matching the man in the video and a search of the area turned up the stolen food.

Police charged him with making a terroristic threat when they said he threatened in an officer’s presence to stab residents there for cooperating with officers.

In April, Rodriguez was charged with burglary when police say video shows him throwing a rock through a window of the Dollar Saver on Iowa Park Road and reaching in and taking two bags of pork skins.

Shortly after that, a man was reported breaking into machines at a nearby car wash, and an officer found and arrested Rodriguez there.

In 2019, he was arrested after a woman said he broke out her car windows with a rock because he said she cheated on him and he wanted her to suffer like he did.

In 2016 he was arrested and convicted after the manager of a trailer park said he was throwing rocks at a trailer.

Rodriguez has seven arrests for criminal mischief or trespass, one for attempted escape and three for burglary of a building.