Man with long record booked in jail for 2008 murder

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Has a Wichita Falls cold case murder been solved after 13-years?

Details are few and no officials could comment late Tuesday about a man booked into jail Monday on a murder that happened Feb. 21, 2008.

Wichita County jail booking

43-year-old Terrance Odell Reese has a $100,000 bond.

The affidavit is not filed, and he has not had any local charges for several years and apparently is on parole for other convictions.

A law enforcement source could only say this arrest is from a 2008 cold case murder that was solved recently by Wichita Falls Police Department.

Reese was charged with four counts of attempted murder in 1995 and was convicted on lesser charges and got 10 years. His jail record shows 30 arrests.

The only murder that date listed for the crime on the jail log in 2008 was the death by blunt force trauma to the head of Hulen Walden who was found unconscious on a porch at 805 Dallas.

He died a few days later, never regaining consciousness.

Police say there were no witnesses and there were follow-up crime-stopper appeals for information on a suspect.

We stress we have no official confirmation on the murder charge on Reese. We are awaiting more information and court papers for additional details.