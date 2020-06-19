Man with more than 50 arrests allegedy steals all possessions from home

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 48-year-old Burkburnett man is arrested again, after a homeowner returns after a six-month absence to find almost all his possessions gone from his home, including a van.

Brandon McCraw’s latest charges are burglary and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The resident reported when he came home to his house on Boulder Drive, most of his belongings were gone, including TVs, guitars, electronic devices, tools, and even stuffed animals.

Police said McCraw had actually been found asleep in the van in October on Deer Park Way with items that would later be reported taken from the home on Boulder.

Officer said the tag and identification number did not match the van, and it had not been reported stolen, so McCraw was arrested for outstanding warrants and the registration violations.

McCraw was also arrested in May when he was stopped in a Dodge Ram pickup that police said had the plates switched and in January in a van with switched plates.

Records show 51 arrests since 2008, with more than 20 for theft and burglary and 17 criminal cases are pending in the courts.