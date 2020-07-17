Man with multiple alleged groping arrests indicted on sexual assault charge

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man with multiple arrests for public lewdness and indecent assault is now indicted for alleged groping a woman walking on the Wichita Bluff Nature Trail.

Alfredo Molina, 47, is charged with sexual assault following an incident that occurred on March 9.

Police were notified of a woman being assaulted on the Wichita Bluff Nature Trail.

The victim told authorities she was walking on the trial when a man sitting at a table got up and began to follow her.

Police said the victim told them she began walking faster, heard fast moving footsteps behind her and when she turned her head, the man was at arms length behind her.

The victim told police she tried to run away but the subject grabbed her hoodie, turned her around and began groping her breasts.

According to authorities, the victim said she began screaming and hitting him but he continued the groping and pinned her against a rail. She said she continued to yell.

The victim said when she finally got free, she fell onto the concrete, landing on her left arm and head, and the man ran away.

The victim was treated for the head injury and a broken left arm.

Police said later the same day a report came from Big Lots that a man matching the description given by the first victim groped a 67-year-old woman’s breasts from behind.

Police found the subject, later identified as Molina, in Natural Grocers and arrested him for the two groping incidents.

Molina was previously arrested February 20 for public lewdness when a woman in Hobby Lobby said Molina came up behind her and groped her.

The victim told police when she turned around, he was exposing himself and holding his genitals.

Shortly thereafter, police received a report that Molina was in a nearby store, where he was arrested.

Molina remains jailed on $55,000 bonds for indecent assaults, aggravated assault and sexual assault.