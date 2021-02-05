Man with history of charges, turns himself in after burglarizing deceased couple’s home

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The search for a man suspected of burglarizing a deceased couple’s home in November ends when police find him at the jail Thursday, turning himself in.

Justin Brown has several burglaries, fraud, and theft charges pending or resolved in the courts.

His latest warrant was for a burglary last November.

A woman reported her deceased parents’ home on Huff was burglarized and two hot metal presses, wooden boxes of machine type, and other accessories were taken, valued at several thousand dollars.

A search of pawnshop records showed several stolen items began to be pawned over several days beginning the day after the theft.

Police identified Brown and a woman as the persons pawning the items.

Last February, Brown was charged with stealing an elderly woman’s credit cards while moving her to a new home.

The cards were used to buy jewelry, and police said they were able to identify him through video from the store because Brown was wearing the same moving company uniform he was wearing when he was at the victim’s house.

In 2019, Brown was charged with burglarizing the Wichita Falls Islamic Center on Trigg Lane and taking $7,000 in cash from donation boxes.

Security video showed him coming into the building wearing a shirt labeled undercover police in large letters.

Since 2010, Brown has had 20 arrests in Wichita County, for assault, burglaries, thefts, forgery, drug possession, and parole violations.