Man with numerous arrests at motels jailed again for flooding motel rooms

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man with a history of arrests at local motels is back in jail, this time charged with flooding numerous rooms of a downtown motel causing an estimated $20,000 damage.

Damien Meador, 42, was arrested Wednesday night at the Delux Inn on Broad Street.

When they arrived, police officers said water was covering the entire parking lot and was gushing out of Meador’s room.

They there was about 6 inches of water standing in the entire room, and several other rooms on the same floor had standing water inside.

They said Meador’s room sustained carpet, tile, furniture and wall damage.

An officer said he was unable to check the bathroom because the water there was too high and flowing too fast.

When questioned, police officers said Meador told them he had become disgruntled after an argument with his father and went into the bathroom and yanked the toilet from the floor and wall, which caused the pipes to break.

Meador has a previous criminal mischief conviction in 2010 when a police officer trying to arrest him says he broke his windshield and dash cam by kicking them. He was also charged with assault of the officer.

In 2015, Meador was convicted of making abusive 911 calls. Officers said he kept calling 911 from the american inn on central freeway complaining his air condition was not cold enough.

In one call, Meador called the 911 operator an expletive after three such calls, police went to the motel and warned him not to call again or he would be arrested. After they left, he made a fourth call to 911 and officers returned and arrested him.

Meador also has a conviction for aggravated assault in 2015 for which he received 10 years in prison.

Police went to the American Inn and found a motel employee lying in a pool of blood on the ground.

At the hospital, the woman said she confronted Meador about noise from his room and he charged at her and started hitting her in the face. When she fell down, Meador got on top of her and kept hitting her with his fists, then he picked up the flashlight she had dropped and began hitting her in the head with it.

Besides injuries to her head, she also suffered a broken finger trying to block the blows.

Meador got another sentence for assault when police say he punched his girlfriend in the face and kicked her.