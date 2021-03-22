Man with numerous Facebook complaints arrested for taking cash, never delivering projects

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who has drawn numerous complaints on local social media for taking money for projects and never delivering any goods or services promised is now charged with at least six counts of theft.

Mason Lee Stone, 25, was booked into Wichita County Jail on Saturday, March 20 after being arrested for allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on Lawrence Road.

Stone had several outstanding warrants for other thefts at the time of his arrest Saturday.

Security personnel at Walmart said Stone can be seen on surveillance video taking baby bottles, groceries, and other times valued at a total of over $100.

Stone was also arrested in December for allegedly taking $5,000 in cash from his parent’s home while they were away in November, a charged that was dismissed last Thursday.

People began posting complaints and warnings about Stone in 2020, saying he had taken their money and promised to deliver custom-made items including tables, dog kennels and cornhole games, yet never delivered them and never returned the money despite multiple requests.

Several other people who posted about Stone encouraged all victims to file charges, and several of them did.

Victims provided evidence such as receipts and messages.

One victim said when she asked about delivery of her product, Stone replied it would be in about six months, when they could see him in court.

Victims reported paying deposits that range from $250 to $780.

Stone was convicted of another theft in 2019.