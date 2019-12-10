Man with previous charges arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Jason Lee Evartt, 39 was picked up by police on a warrant issued on November 18.

Wichita Falls Crimes Against Children unit officers investigated the initial complaint in August involving a 12-year-old girl, who was interviewed at Patsy’s House.

The girl said earlier that summer before she began staying with her father she was watching a movie at her mother’s house while her mother was at work when Evartt came into the room and sexually assaulted her.

She said he never spoke until after the assault when he warned her not to tell anyone.

Police say an exam revealed injuries consistent with a sexual assault.

Evartt has two previous convictions for assault of family members, two burglaries, and an arrest in 2000 for indecency with a child.