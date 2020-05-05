Man with six arrests, arrested again on new assault charges plus injury to child

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A man who has six arrests since October for assaults, terroristic threats and harassment, in which several of of his arrests involved a bowie knife, is arrested again on new assault charges, plus injury to a child.

51-year-old Grant Johnson is charged with assault with bodily injury, injury to a child and criminal mischief.



Electra police said the latest incident happened at the Dollar General.



Police said video from the store shows Johnson assaulting and yelling at several people.



One victim said Johnson was cursing and when she asked him if he was talking to her, he tried to slap her, but her 14-year-old son stepped in front to defend her.



She said Johnson elbowed him out of the way and shoved the woman down. When other customers came to their aid, police say Johnson shoved them, and left the store in a silver Cadillac.



Other officers who knew of past incidents went to a house on east railroad and arrested him.

Other recent arrests include one on 11th street in Wichita Falls, where police said a father who was intervening to protect his daughter with his walking cane was cut in the arm by Johnson’s bowie knife.



Two days before that Johnson was also arrested after another confrontation on 11th street. A woman there told officers johnson kicked in her door and was carrying his large bowie knife.



She pushed on the door to keep him out and called police and Johnson was arrested nearby in his Cadillac.



On December 19, police said they had just dropped Johnson off at his home after he was evaluated at the state hospital when he began beating on the same victim’s door and yelling.



Other arrests in December include on in which police say he was recorded on camera going into the Walmart on Central Freeway and threatening an employee with his knife, and for an alleged assault in which police said Johnson punched a man on 11th street in view of two officers.