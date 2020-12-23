Man with ties to Jacksboro wanted by police for manslaughter

JACK Co. (KFDX/KJTL) — Johnson and Parker County law enforcement are urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daryl Ray Johnson, 30, of Jacksboro, to call 9-1-1 and notify emergency dispatchers, according to the WeatherfordDemocrat.

Johnson is described as 6-feet tall with red hair.

Johnson is wanted on warrants for manslaughter and aggravated assault of a public servant.

Deputies at 1:37 a.m. Tuesday responded to reports of a body in a travel trailer in the 1000 block of County Road 805.

The property owner told deputies he checked the trailer, which was empty by then but contained blood in the camper. Investigation of the scene led deputies to believe that a violent crime had occurred in the trailer.

Deputies learned that Johnson had been staying in the camper and had possibly assaulted and murdered a 26-year-old male companion. That victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Johnson County Sheriff Adam King said the victim is believed to be a transient from New Jersey. Deputies obtained the victim’s cell phone number and began tracking the phone.

That process led Johnson County deputies to Parker County. At about 10:19 a.m. two Johnson County deputies observed Johnson driving a silver Pontiac and pulled him over at Crown Lane and Interstate-20. The deputies told Johnson to exit his vehicle but instead he sped away, knocking one of the deputies down with his car in the process. King said that deputy suffered minor injuries.

Shortly thereafter, deputies located the car driven by Johnson abandoned in a Hudson Oaks grocery store parking lot.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of blood in the trunk and other items of evidence. Deputies subsequently found the victim’s phone in a nearby parking lot.

At about 6:30 p.m. the same day, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office notified JCSO that they had found a body dumped on McDaniel Road near Cresson. Johnson County deputies responded and confirmed that the deceased man matched the description of the victim.

Area law enforcement officials continue to search for Johnson and would appreciate any information the public can provide.

King said that Johnson has previously been jailed in Johnson County on unrelated offenses.

A spokesman with the Jack County Sheriff’s Office said that while Johnson did, at one time, have an address in Jacksboro, he is not currently a resident of Jacksboro or Jack County.

“Due to having been previously incarcerated at the Lindsey State Jail, he did maintain an address in Jacksboro,” according to the Jack County Sheriff’s Office. “However, there is no current evidence that Johnson is currently maintaining an address in Jacksboro. Anyone with any information about this suspect is urged to contact their local law enforcement.”