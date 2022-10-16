WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with two Wichita County warrants is back in jail after police get a tip that he was sitting outside a local bar.

Cochran

Shedarius Cochran reportedly already had warrants for Credit/Debit Card Fraud and Theft of a Firearm. He now faces charges for Possession, Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

According to the arrest affidavit, around 1 a.m., Friday, October 14, an anonymous caller told Wichita Falls Police Cochran was sitting outside The Haystack in the 300 block of North Scott.

The officer recognized Cochran sitting in the front passenger seat of a Kia Sorento.



As Cochran was placed under arrest for the warrants, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana and found a black and silver Smith & Wesson SD40 VE .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol in plain view under Cochran’s seat. The magazine was loaded, and there was a round in the chamber.

A probable cause search of the car found a silver and black Taurus PT740 .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun under the front passenger seat near the floor board.

Police also found two scales and two baggies of cocaine weighing more than 11 grams.

Cochran is still in jail and is being held without bond for the warrants.

The bonds for the new charges total $110,750.