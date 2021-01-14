Man, woman charged with burglary counts after allegedly stealing items from storage units

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man and woman are charged with two counts of burglary after police officers said they were breaking into storage units and storing stolen items in a vacant unit at the same location.

Charles Trussell and Melody Proctor were booked into jail Tuesday, Jan. 12, for burglaries allegedly committed in November.

The manager of a storage business on 10th Street reported break-ins on Nov. 11 and missing items included two wedding dresses valued at $3,000.

Two days later the manager said he found one gate open and a chain link fence cut, and saw a man and woman inside with bicycles with a wagon attached to one.

When a police officer arrived they were gone but the officer found a tool near the unit they were seen near.

The next day the officer stopped a man and woman riding bicycles, with one pulling a wagon. He said they admitted being at the storage units but claimed they were there checking their unit because of recent break-ins.

They said they had no contract for the unit but the owner had told them to come in and fill it out.

Ten days later the manager called to say stolen property from other units had been found in the unit the suspects claimed was theirs, including wedding dresses.

Also found inside the unit were bolt cutters and a sledge hammer.

The manager said he had placed locks on the unit three times, and each time they were cut.

Trussell is also charged for failure to show up for sentencing in December for theft of Christmas presents from a home in December 2019. Police arrested him with stolen items he was carrying on a bicycle.

He also is charged with stealing a pickup truck from the parking lot of Academy Sports in 2019 after police officers said he found a set of keys lost by a customer inside the store and Trussell went out and tried it on trucks until he found the truck they belonged to.

He also has a plea hearing set for Jan. 26 on charges of taking a loaded shopping cart out of Walmart without paying.