WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Community Healthcare Center and leadership Wichita Falls were on hand for the unveiling of the new leadership Wichita Falls Mane Event Horse and supporting mural Friday morning at the Community Healthcare Center on Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

“Steedy Recovery, MD” Mane Event Horse, along with a mural painted as a backdrop. The mural represents many aspects of the Wichita Falls community. The new horse and mural were both painted by the extremely talented artist, Selena Mize. Mize said this was a passion project that she is proud of.

“I’ve always enjoyed painting, and you know working on a mural project like this is always fun for me because I get to you know, I get to collaborate with the community, and I get to meet new people. That is one of the perks of being an artist.”

The new Mane Event horse and mural are proudly displayed at the corner of MLK Blvd. and 3rd Street.