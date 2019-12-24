Mane Event: WFPD gets painted horse

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police are the latest to be honored with a colorful Texoma tradition.

The new horse statue painted by Jason Wheat was unveiled Monday at the police department.

Wheat is known for many of the paintings seen in the downtown area.

Deputy Chief, Guy Gilmore said it’s an honor for the police department to be a part of the “mane event”.

Gilmore said, “it’s just awesome. On one side you have an officer saluting a flag and on the other side, it shows St. Michael, the patron saint of law enforcement and lady justice, seeing an awesome job and its a great piece of artwork for the city.

The police department raised $5,000 to make this happen.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News