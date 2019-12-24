Mane Event: WFPD gets painted horse

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police are the latest to be honored with a colorful Texoma tradition.

The new horse statue painted by Jason Wheat was unveiled Monday at the police department.

Wheat is known for many of the paintings seen in the downtown area.

Deputy Chief, Guy Gilmore said it’s an honor for the police department to be a part of the “mane event”.



Gilmore said, “it’s just awesome. On one side you have an officer saluting a flag and on the other side, it shows St. Michael, the patron saint of law enforcement and lady justice, seeing an awesome job and its a great piece of artwork for the city.

The police department raised $5,000 to make this happen.