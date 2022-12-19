JACKSON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman from Mangum, Oklahoma, was killed in a wreck early Monday morning in Jackson County.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, shortly before 3:30 a.m. Monday, December 19, the wreck happened on S. County Road 201, three miles west of Altus.

51-year-old Stacy Jones was the driver and sole occupant of the 2007 GMC Sierra involved. Jones was pronounced deceased on the scene with head injuries by Jackson County EMS.

OHP reported that seatbelts were not being used, and Jones was ejected from the vehicle.

The cause of the wreck and how it happened are currently under investigation.

