Names released for manhunt in Wilbarger County

UPDATE August 22, 11:28 a.m.

After a couple of hours of searching, additional help arrived; Texas Dept. of Corrections Mounted Highriders and K-9 Search from Wichita Falls and Childress Prisons.

Also arriving was the Texas Rangers out of Wichita Falls. Sheriff David Duke made contact with Sheriff Bill Price offering his assistance by sending a Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Deputy who is a Wichita Co. drone operator to help search the area from above.

A Texas Dept. Of Public Safety Helicopter from the Tx DPS Aviation Division also arrived to help in the search.

With the combined agencies working together and in 105-degree weather, the allusive suspect was finally apprehended at around 3:30 p.m. with no problems.

The subject was checked by Vernon EMS then transported by a Wilbarger County Deputy and remanded to the Wilbarger County Jail along with the other subject. Narcotics played a key role in the suspects actions.

Charges for Joshua Darby are as follows:

Evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle($5000 bond), money laundering o/2500.00 u/35,000 ($5000 bond), and possession of marijuana o/4oz u/5lbs ($5000 bond).

Charges for Zane Paul Victorian are as follows:

Possession of marijuana o/4oz u/5lbs ($5000 bond), possession of a controlled substance ($10000 bond), and money laundering o/2500.00 u/35,000 ($5000 bond).

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A routine traffic stop ends with two people behind bars after one leads law enforcement officers on a manhunt.

It happened Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. just outside Oklaunion, Texas.

The Wilbarger County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a backup call by a local Department of Safety Trooper for a routine traffic stop that turned into a more drastic stop when one of the subjects from the car fled from the scene on foot.

The State Trooper stayed with the passenger of the car and observed the other subject running from the area.

Also arriving at the scene were additional state troopers and City of Vernon Officers. Wilbarger County Sheriffs Office deputies along with the other agencies began a search for the fleeing suspect who was last seen fleeing the area northwest of Oklaunion.

While searching the area, with two all-terrain vehicles deputies borrowed from two Oklaunion citizens Wilbarger County Emergency Management made a service announcement to all residents within a five-mile radius around Oklaunion.

After a couple of hours searching, additional help arrived, Texas Department of Corrections Highriders and K-9 Search from Wichita Falls and Childress Prisons. Also arriving was the Texas Rangers a Wichita County Sheriff's Office Deputy who brought the Wichita Co SO drone to help search the area from above. A DPS Helicopter also arrived to help in the search.

With the combined agencies working together, officials said the suspect was finally apprehended around 3:30 p.m.

The suspect was checked by Vernon EMS before being transported to the Wilbarger County Jail along with the passenger.

No word on who was arrested or charges but officials said narcotics played a key role in the suspect’s actions.