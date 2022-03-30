WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — After a Crime Stoppers tip led to the arrest of a Manhunt Monday fugitive in Burkburnett Tuesday, the arrest affidavit details the events that led police to charge the man with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Nathan Lee Rinehart mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

Nathan Lee Rinehart, 39, was arrested by Burkburnett police officers on an outstanding felony warrant and is jailed on a $100,000 bond.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sergeant Charlie Eipper, the weekly Manhunt Monday fugitive published by Crime Stoppers was taken into custody on Tuesday, March 29 after WFPD received a tip.

According to the arrest affidavit, the alleged assault occurred on our around June 25, 2021.

The affidavit said a 4-year-old girl made an outcry of sexual assault during a session with a therapist at Mosaic Behavioral Health on November 1, 2021, a little over four months after the alleged assault occurred.

Authorities said week later, on November 8, Burkburnett detectives received a call from CPS with documentation of a second outcry from the victim containing more details than the first.

According to the affidavit, a forensic interview was conducted at Patsy’s House Children’s Advocacy Center on the victim the following day, November 9, 2021.

Police said during the interview, the victim said on one particular occasion, she was locked in her room with a child gate over the door so she could not leave.

The affidavit said the victim told interviewers Rinehart, who the victim referred to as “Paw Paw” grabbed the victim by the hair, exposed himself to her and forced her to perform sex acts on him.

According to the affidavit, police said the four-year-old victim did not understand the context of what she was describing.

The affidavit also states the victim told authorities this happened more than once, but police said they could not enhance the charge to “Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child” because they could not prove it happened multiple times.

Rinehart mugshot, 2015

Rinehart mugshot, 2016

Rinehart mugshot, 2021

Rinehart was arrested and bonded out in October 2021 on a charge of child endangerment.

Burkburnett police said a young girl left her house while Rinehart was supposed to be watching her and went down several blocks of busy streets and eventually ending up at the Valero station on Red River Expressway.

Police said this wasn’t the first time something like that had happened.

Rinehart has arrests in 2015 for theft and 2016 for bond forfeiture on the 2015 charge.

A records search on Rinehart revealed a conviction for aggravated sexual assault in 2001 for which he was sentenced to 3 years of probation.