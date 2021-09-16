Manhunt suspect taken into custody by WFPD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who fled from Wichita County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday afternoon and lead authorities on a manhunt has been taken into custody by officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Jeramie Hockett, 37, of Pueblo, Colorado, was located by WFPD officers around 9:50 a.m. on Thursday, September 16, in a drainage ditch behind Taco Bell on Fairway Boulevard, near the intersection of Fairway and Kell.

Authorities received a call around 9:30 a.m. of a suspicious person apparently covered in mud in the Walgreens on the corner of Kell and Fairway.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Charlie Eipper, Hockett took off running from police around 9:52 a.m. but was taken into custody shortly thereafter by WFPD officers with guns drawn.

Authorities have been searching for Hockett since he took off running when WCSO deputies attempted to arrest him for allegedly attempting to cash a forged check at Double D Liquor on Seymour Highway.

Sheriff David Duke said the suspect is believed to have been involved with burglaries in Wichita Falls.

Duke also said they found stolen property and firearms inside a vehicle believed to be the one the suspect was driving.

“The owner of the liquor store personally knows the guy’s house that was burglarized, and the checks were stolen, and he called him, and he came up here as well,” Duke said.

Hockett has a total of nine arrests on record in Wichita County, including several traffic violations, aggravated assault, theft of property, and parole violations.