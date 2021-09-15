Manhunt underway at D&D Liquor

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A manhunt is currently underway at D&D Liquor on Seymour Highway.

According to Sheriff Deputy Melvin Joyner, deputies were called to D&D liquor for a check forgery in progress around 3 p.m.

When deputies arrived, the suspect took off on foot and went into a wooded area. He is described as a Hispanic male, 6-feet tall, wearing a black-and-white striped shirt, and having a light beard and heavy tattoos on his arms and hands.

Joyner said it was later discovered the man had felony warrants out for his arrest from the state of Colorado.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said the suspect is armed, and stolen property was found in his vehicle.

Wichita County Sheriff’s deputies, game wardens and DPS troopers are on scene, according to Joyner.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.