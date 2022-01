WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A search is underway for a shooting suspect in Wichita Falls.

Officials with WFPD are asking residents to stay away from the area of Windthorst Road, Perigo, Ireland, and Rowland while they search for Angel Medina.

Medina is the suspect in a shooting that happened during the afternoon on Monday, January 31, 2022, on Page Drive near Sheppard Air Force Base.

The suspect was last seen in a silver or gray Nissan Altima.