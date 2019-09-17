Manhunt underway for two suspects involved in Haskell shooting

HASKELL(KFDX/KJTL)— OSBI is searching for two 18-year-old suspects wanted on felony warrants out of Muskogee County in conjunction with a shooting that occurred in Haskell on July 30th.

Phillip Jones is facing charges of Burglary in the First Degree, Conspiracy and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, and all felony charges.

Jaysea Williams is wanted for Burglary in the First Degree and Conspiracy.

Officials said Jones and Williams, along with three others, were involved in a shooting that occurred at the 300 block of West Hickory in Haskell.

Jobe Terronez, 18, Jakeyvious Key, 18, Colton Edwards, 18, Jones and Williams attempted to kick in the door of the residence, which resulted in an exchange of gunfire with the homeowner.

The five suspects were injured in the incident, but were treated and released from the hospital. The homeowner wasn’t injured.

Terronez was arrested on July 30 and is facing charges including First Degree Burglary, Conspiracy, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Key was arrested on July 31 and is facing First Degree Burglary and Conspiracy charges.

On August 5, Edwards turned himself into the Muskogee County Jail, and he’s facing charges including First Degree Burglary, Conspiracy, Shooting with Intent to Kill, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

OBSI said if anyone knows the whereabouts of Jones and Williams, call (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous.

