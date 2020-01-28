UPDATE: Manhunt called off, suspect still at large

UPDATE: Jan. 28, 2020, 3:45 p.m. — The Wichita Falls Police Department has called off the search for a possible suspect involved in an assault family violence case.

The suspect has not been apprehended and is still at large.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for more information as this story continues to develop.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A dozen of Wichita Falls police units are searching for a man they believed to be involved in an assault family violence case.

Just before 3 p.m., authorities were called to Wenonah Avenue for an assault family violence call. According to police at the scene, a man possibly involved with the assault drove off and left his car on Hudson Street and then ran off on foot.

Law enforcement is now searching between Hudson Street and Lawerence Road for the man involved.

This is a developing story. Come back for more details.