Maniac’s Mansion finds new location after COVID-19 hardship

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — COVID-19 has hit many local businesses very hard and as if one local business owner hasn’t had enough, he had property stolen Monday night that is essential to help him get back on his feet.

While the owner of Maniac’s Mansion Marcus McGhee is excited to reopen soon, but the trailer he uses to get his games and stuff around was stolen just last night.

“My trailer we use to bring all of these games,” McGhee said.

As if COVID-19 was not enough of a setback for local Dj McGhee, he recalls getting home to find essential items for his business stolen from his property.

“I have to call one of my friends that borrows the trailer all the time and ask him if he had it and he was like nah I didn’t get it today,” McGhee said.

McGhee said he looked around and it was this moment he realized that his trailer and items inside were stolen.

He has filed a report but said from the extended closures to the loss of revenue this is an added stress.

“It sucks man, it’s like bam bam bam, everything at the same time [but] a lot of people have my back, I do appreciate that that’s the main thing,” McGhee said. “It’s very hard doing something by yourself but doing something by yourself doesn’t mean you have to do it alone and I appreciate everybody.”

So when asked why he hasn’t answered the calls from community members to fundraise for him McGhee said this,

“A GoFundMe to me personally is if you need the help or you really really need something you should do that and you shouldn’t abuse it and I don’t want to abuse that,” McGhee said. “I can’t give up now man! It’s time to shine!”

The arcade and cereal bar reopens next week, starting with private parties only, find details here.