Maniac’s Mansion reopens after pandemic causes closure

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — COVID-19 has caused concerns for people across the world, and one local business is reopening its doors after shutting down amid the pandemic.

Maniac’s Mansion owner Marcus McGee is finally opening his doors to the newly renovated arcade and cereal bar after being closed for nearly four months. However, McGee didn’t spend his time shut down doing anything, in fact, he actually spent his time moving all of his arcade games, consoles and art collection to the former 8th Street Coffee House.

“I’m so excited; I’m ready to see people again,” McGee said. “I’m ready to engage with people and, hopefully, this doesn’t stop any other businesses and just shows that hey you can be safe but have fun as well.”

Maniacs Mansion’s hours of operation will be Wednesday through Friday from 4–9 p.m., all other days must be booked in advance.