Mann family continues search for son, answers 23 years after disappearance

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Loved ones are still seeking answers on the 23rd anniversary of a Wichita Falls man’s disappearance.

It’s an emotional day every year for Keith Mann’s family. He was 20-years-old when he went missing in 1997.

After all this time, the Mann family still wants answers.

Mother’s Day is a special holiday for many families, but for the Manns, this time of the year reminds them of their final moments with their son, Keith.

On this date in 1997, Keith Mann was last seen by his friends walking up to his Fountain Gate apartment at 11:45 p.m.

After many interviews, polygraph tests and several investigators later there is still no clear sign of what happened to young Keith Mann.

And at this point, Keith’s family just wants to know what happened to him.

“I’m going keep it out there,” Greg Mann said. “I want to find my son. I tell people all the time I want to find him. We keep it out there. I want know what happened to him and where he is. I’m past the point on somebody paying for it or anything like that. I want to find him.”

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Keith Mann, Wichita Falls police officers urge citizens to call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.